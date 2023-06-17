Timothy "Timmy" Mueller

November 23, 1958 - June 13, 2023

Timothy "Timmy" Mueller, 64, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

No services are planned at this time.

Timothy "Timmy" was born Nov. 23, 1958, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Mick and Rosella "Sally" (Liebl) Mueller. Sally and the children moved to Nebraska in 1966. Timmy started working at the Double T sweeping floors and after graduating from Columbus High School became a bartender at the Double T. He enjoyed woodworking and would make his own Christmas presents each year out of wood.

Timothy is survived by his brother, Jeffrey (Tammy) Mueller of Columbus; sister, Tracy McBride of Columbus; brother, Shane (Kendra) Mueller of Columbus; nieces, Erin McBride and Katie Jane Mueller; nephew, Michael Jacob Mueller; girlfriend of 33 years, Cindy Schaf of Columbus; her children, April, Sabrina and Justin; and her grandchildren, DeAudra, Liana, Josie, Eli, Dennis, Darren and Zain.

Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Mick Mueller; and mother, Rosella "Sally" Mueller.

