Timothy J. Pillen

February 23, 1952 - April 8, 2023

Timothy J. Pillen passed from this life on April 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Tim was born to Lester and Leola (Schilz) Pillen in Columbus, Nebraska, on February 23, 1952. His parents, his sister Janine, and his brother, Jeffery, preceded him in death.

Columbus was home to Tim through his freshman year in high school. When his family moved to Holdrege, Nebraska, he finished high school there and attended college for a time at Kearney, Nebraska. He said he thought he went to college “to play football and party,” so when he flunked out of school, he realized the draft was imminent and promptly joined the Navy.

Tim was extremely proud of his service and credited his training as a Hospital Corpsman as the impetus for his career as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Tim served honorably from 1973 to 1976 and was transferred from active duty to reserve status until 1979. As a Medic, he served in country with the Marines and witnessed the evacuation and fall of Saigon in Vietnam.

After his discharge from the Navy, Tim attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in 1980. He then went on to graduate from the Southwest Missouri School of Anesthesia for Nurse Anesthetists at St. John's Regional Health Center in Springfield, Missouri, in 1986. Tim loved his profession and worked in anesthesia for 35 years.

On March 20, 1982, Tim married Jeanie Scott. He always claimed, “I chased her till she caught me.” They saw their 41st anniversary just before Tim passed. After retiring, Tim and Jeanie moved to Maryville to be closer to family. Tim was blessed with loving in-laws, Trudy and Jerry Dorrel of Maryville, Missouri, Ross and Bess Scott of Roca, Nebraska, and Frederick (Bill) Scott of Maryville, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews whom he adored and loved dearly. Over the last three years, he was able to spend some quality time with many in his family, and for this, he was very grateful.

Tim was a Nebraskan who loved Husker football and the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the years, he became a devoted Bearcat football fan. He loved to golf, fish, boat, and travel as well as spend time with family and friends. On the golf course with his buddies, he was known as “the Big Guy,” and his frustration with his golf game resulted in “the Pillen Stomp,” a determined approach to master the game!

Tim loved animals, (though he professed to dislike cats, there is photographic evidence that disputes this), and dogs were a constant in his life. He never met a dog who didn't adore him, and hence, the moniker “The Houndmaster” which devolved into “Dogboy,” a nickname bestowed upon him by his loving wife.

With a wicked sense of humor (which often landed him in hot water), and an indomitable spirit, Tim sought the joy in life. He was loved for who he was, and often quoted Popeye with an “I yam what I yam.”

For the last 21 years of his life, Tim worked to maintain a clean and sober existence. He became an avid participant in living life with a clear eye and a peaceful heart.

Tim leaves behind his wife Jeanie, his dog, Lily (who watches and waits for her master), a cat called Rastus (who is his own master), and numerous family members and friends who grieve the loss of this man they loved.

Mr. Pillen has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials can be directed in Tim's name to the New Nodaway Humane Society or to the Maryville Public Library.