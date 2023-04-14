Timothy J. Pillen

February 23, 1952 - April 8, 2023

Timothy J. Pillen passed from this life on April 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Tim was born to Lester and Leola (Schilz) Pillen in Columbus, NE on February 23, 1952. His parents, his sister Janine, and his brother, Jeffery, preceded him in death.

Mr. Pillen has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, MO.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, MO

Memorials can be directed in Tim's name to the New Nodaway Humane Society or to the Maryville Public Library.