Timothy Reardon

Timothy V. Reardon

Age 79

Timothy V. Reardon, 79, of St. Edward, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at home surrounded by family, following a battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Tim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy; six children, Jill (David) Roberts of St. Edward, Nebraska, Jean (Jim) Keber of Spalding, Nebraska, Joe (Angie) Reardon of Lindsay, Nebraska, Connie (Scott) Miller of Albion, Nebraska, Doug (Rebecca) Reardon of Fullerton, Nebraska, and Nancy Jo Novak of Columbus, Nebraska; one brother, Tom (Deanna) Reardon of Genoa, Nebraska; one sister, Celine Klassen of Omaha, Nebraska; one brother-in-law, Keith (Nancy) Tieman of Alma, Nebraska; 24 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Florence Reardon; three brothers, Dan, Norm and Bill Reardon; and his in-laws, Elmer and Marie Tieman.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.