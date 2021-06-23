 Skip to main content
Timothy Thomas
Timothy Thomas

Timothy Thomas

Timothy Thomas

A Celebration of Life for Timothy Thomas will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Loup Conference Room at the Ramada Inn in Columbus 

Timothy Thomas was born and raised in Columbus, Nebraska, and later moved to Omaha, where he resided until his death. He was a lover of the outdoors, liked long walks in nature and was a sports enthusiast with a fondness for Creighton Bluejays basketball and Nebraska Cornhuskers football. He also enjoyed fine-dining experiences and trying various local restaurants.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.

