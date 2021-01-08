Timothy John Thomas

November 19, 1955 - January 2, 2021

Timothy Thomas was born and raised in Columbus, Nebraska, and later moved to Omaha, where he resided until his death. He was a lover of the outdoors, liked long walks in nature and was a sports enthusiast with a fondness for Creighton Bluejays basketball and Nebraska Cornhuskers football. He also enjoyed fine dining experiences and trying various local restaurants.

Private family graveside services will be held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus. Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation.

He is survived by his children, Tony (Christina) Thomas, Scott (Maria) Thomas, Niki Thomas and Brandon (Lisa) Thomas; sisters, Rebecca Kohlbecker, Pamela Lopez and Mary Lynn Thomas; seven grandchildren; and a host of other extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, Russell and Elizabeth Thomas.