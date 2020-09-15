× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Timothy “Tim” Luther Rhoades

October 15, 1967-September 11, 2020

Timothy “Tim” Luther Rhoades, 52, of Columbus, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Greenwood Cemetery in York. In honor of Tim's love for Nebraska football, please feel free to wear your favorite Husker gear. There will be no viewing as it was Tim's wish to be cremated; however, there will be a public visitation and book signing from 4–8 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 17, at the mortuary in York. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be applied with masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet.

Tim was born Oct. 15, 1967, in Osceola, to Larry and Donna Rhoades. He graduated from Benedict High School Class of 1986, and then joined the Nebraska National Guard, going through basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and AIT in Fort Gordon, Georgia.

He was employed at Becton Dickinson in Columbus for 21 years until his retirement. He was an avid Husker fan and loved the Minnesota Vikings. Tim had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by his family.