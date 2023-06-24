Todd Andrew Schmitz

June 6, 1960 - June 19, 2023

Todd Andrew Schmitz, 63, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska.

Todd was born on June 6, 1960 to Renee (Lanphear) and Leonard Schmitz in Norfolk, Nebraska. He attended Norfolk Catholic Schools and then went to work in Lincoln, Nebraska before settling in Seward in 1996. Todd began working at Hughes Brothers and enjoyed working there until 2018. Todd met Jeannie Fisher while working at Hughes Brothers and they married on Aug. 11, 2017.

Todd is survived by his loving wife, Jeannie Schmitz of Seward; brother, Tony (Rita) Schmitz of Lincoln; sister, Julie (Tom) Clausen of Norfolk; brothers-in-law, Richard (Jeannie) Fisher and Randy Fisher both of Monroe; sisters-in-law, Nicky (Jeff) Bjorklund of Staplehurst and Rita Williamson of Seward; mother-in-law, Diane Jazwick of Columbus; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Renee Schmitz; and father-in-law, Richard Fisher.

Private family services were held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family may be directed to Volzke Funeral Home.