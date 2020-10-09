Todd Ligenza

June 10, 1967-Oct. 7, 2020

Todd Ligenza, 53, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home as result of brain cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 1C/The Sanctuary in Columbus. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday at McKown Funeral Home and will continue Monday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. The family suggests jeans and your favorite racing shirt.

Todd was born June 10, 1967, in Columbus to Dick Ligenza and Judy Curran. He grew up in Columbus where he attended Williams Grade School, Columbus Junior High and graduated from Columbus High School in 1985. Todd continued his education at Central Community College. Todd held several jobs in Columbus, including at Fetrow Industries and Saunders Archery. Todd married Susan “Sue” Wozny on July 20, 1991, and on Sept. 5, 2015. To this union, one son was born, Kyle (Stephanie Meyers) Ligenza and to that union, Todd's first grandson, Kyson Lee, was born on June 10, 2020 -- Todd's birthday.