Todd Scriven

Todd James Scriven

October 27, 1963 - October 10, 2021

Todd James Scriven, 57, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church - Shell Creek, with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 15, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Born to Edwin and Norma (Mohr) Scriven on Oct. 27, 1963, he came into this world six weeks early at the Columbus Lutheran Hospital. He spent his first month in the hospital, where his father recalls the nurses commenting on how much of a fighter he was. He attended school in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1982.

Todd always felt that he was truly blessed with his two children, Todd James Scriven Jr. (TJ) and Samantha Jo Scriven. The first time he met his wife Kim (Klug), was the day he delivered a new John Deere lawnmower to his mother-in-law to be in 1995. A year later, Todd and Kim started dating. On Aug. 15, 1998, they were united in marriage as a family. Kim says it was the best decision she ever made. He will always be the love of her life.

Faith and church was central in his life. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek, serving as council president, usher and on the property committee. Think of the times you drove by St. John's and saw him mowing for Sunday Service.

His career and love affair, that lasted a lifetime with John Deere, started with his first job at the age of 15, working at Ruzicka Brothers John Deere in Columbus. He started working as the clean-up boy and worked his way up to repairing lawn mowers. This is where his love for “Green” began.

After high school he went to truck driving school in Wichita, Kansas, and took a job driving for Bell Creek trucking in Arlington, Nebraska. Not long after, and because of his love of green, he took a position at Whitehead John Deere in Fullerton, Nebraska, as a mechanic before joining the John Deere dealership in Humphrey, Nebraska. Always a hard worker, Todd tackled every position he held with a passion. He started in the service department as a technician, advanced to service manager, next a customer service representative and finally spent the last few years as an account manager. He spent over 32 years at the John Deere building in Humphrey as it moved through four different dealerships. As Todd would commonly joke, “I like to say Platte Valley chose me, but I actually came with the building.” According to his grandchildren, whenever he saw a different color tractor, he referred to it as “space junk” and simply in his world “Green was the only way to go.” He dedicated over 35 years of his life as a John Deere employee and supporter. He sincerely respected and appreciated his clients and colleagues and considered them friends. His most prized possession was his 1952 John Deere B which was previously owned by his grandfather.

Working hard was just normal for Todd. But he always enjoyed taking time to hunt, blue rock shoot and most importantly watch and cheer on his children and grandchildren as they competed in 4-H and their various sporting activities. Todd always enjoyed the small things in life, such as coming home each evening and checking in on his small herd. Each year he'd purchase a few head and tell Kim, “Honey, we're back in the Cattle Business.” For him it wasn't about the size of the herd, but the enjoyment of raising livestock. He was and will always be considered the “Family Grill Master” for his skills with his beloved Green Egg.” Todd and Kim were always up for hosting picnics, family gatherings and, as Todd called it “The family Redneck Thanksgiving,” which included an afternoon shooting blue rocks.

Each morning he started the day with change in his pocket that matched his age and his two pocket crosses. At the end of the day, he would sit and enjoy a Windsor and water as he and Kim reflected on their day and welcomed any neighbor who might drop by to join them. Those closest to him described him as a devoted Christian, a hard worker, stubborn, a loyal friend, impatient at times, trustworthy, the rock of his family and dedicated to God, family and friends. In his mind “Home” was always the best place to be.

Todd is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Klug) Scriven of Columbus; son, TJ (Rachel Reves) Scriven of Columbus; daughter, Samantha (Brandon) Evans of Raeford, North Carolina; grandchildren, Charlie Thatcher, Lucas Thatcher, Timothy Scriven, Kami Hajek, Malachi Evans and Hunter Evans; parents, Edwin and Karen Scriven of Columbus; mother-in-law, Marie Klug of Columbus; brother, Gregory Scriven of Tucson, Arizona; brother-in-law, Ron (Joanell) Klug of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Barb (Duane) West of Lincoln, Kathy (Wendall) Korte of Columbus and Karen (Alden) Klug-Frischmeyer of Grinnell, Iowa; multiple nephews and nieces; and great-nephews and -nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma (Mohr) Scriven; father-in-law, Kenneth Klug; and grandparents, Henry and Doris Mohr and Edwin and Velma Scriven.

In lieu of flowers, plants, stones, etc., memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

