Tom Haiar

June 28, 1957 – November 7, 2020

Tom Haiar, 63, of Norfolk, Nebraska, formerly of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Francis Church, with Father Wayne Pavela celebrating the Mass. Visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the church. A graveside service is set to take place at St. Francis Cemetery. Following CDC guidelines everyone must wear a mask.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to Gass Haney Facebook page.

Tom was born to Joe and Sally Haiar on June 28, 1957.

He grew up on a farm between Humphrey and Madison and attended Humphrey St. Francis, graduating in 1975. Tom played, football, basketball, and track all four years in high school and was named a High School All-American. Tom went onto Northeast Community College to play basketball and studied to be an accountant. He loved to work with numbers. After one year of college, having the farming background, decided to work at the Norfolk Livestock Market from 1976-1984. Tom went to Auctioneer School in 1980. He went on to get his Real Estate License in August 1982.