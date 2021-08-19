Tony Robak

April 13, 1964 - August 14, 2021

Tony was born on April 13, 1964, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Cleo and Jennie (Hayek) Robak. He graduated from Columbus High School, class of 1982. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a degree in physics in 1987. Tony served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm as a radar technician on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. He was united in marriage to Lisa Carr on Aug. 8, 2008. Lisa was the love of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing in his youth. Tony worked on complex problems in the subjects of mathematics and physics during his free time throughout most of his life. There was never a problem he wouldn't tackle. Tony made friends wherever he went, he will be missed by many.