Tony Robak
Tony Robak

Tony Robak

April 13, 1964 - August 14, 2021

Tony Robak, 57, died at the scene of an automobile accident near Amery, Wisconsin, in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Funeral services are pending. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.

Tony was born on April 13, 1964, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Cleo and Jennie (Hayek) Robak. He graduated from Columbus High School, class of 1982. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a degree in physics in 1987. Tony served in the United States Navy during Desert Storm as a radar technician on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. He was united in marriage to Lisa Carr on Aug. 8, 2008. Lisa was the love of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing in his youth. Tony worked on complex problems in the subjects of mathematics and physics during his free time throughout most of his life. There was never a problem he wouldn't tackle. Tony made friends wherever he went, he will be missed by many.

Tony is survived by his wife Lisa (Carr) Robak of Amery, Wisconsin; sisters, Karen (Stanley) Brashears of Chicago, Illinois, Kim Robak (William Mueller) of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Andrea (Kyle) McAllister of Omaha, Nebraska; brothers, Frank Robak (Marcy Wyrens) of Ceresco, Nebraska, and Kurt (Susan) Robak of Lincoln, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Sen. Jennie (Hayek) Robak.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.  

Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, Wisconsin.

