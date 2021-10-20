 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tytan Stevens

  • 0
Tytan Stevens

Tytan James Stevens

Tytan James Stevens, infant son of Cortney Connelly and Quentin Teeters, was born in to heaven on Oct. 1, 2021, at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings, Nebraska.

A visitation will be held from noon – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Tytan is survived by his parents, Quentin Teeters and Cortney Connelly of Central City; sisters, Tallie and Rilynn Haveridge and Keira Stevens; grandparents, Terry and Susan Yarns of Clarks; grandfather, John Connelly of Columbus; grandmother, Nicole Pearce of Wilbur; great-grandparents, John and Betsy Connelly of Columbus; great-grandparents, Norm and Linda Prososki of Columbus; and great-great-grandmother, Betty Connelly of Genoa.

Tytan was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Shirley Stevens; great-grandfather, James Werts; great-great-grandfather, Tom Connelly Sr.; and great-great-grandparents, Byron and Magdalena Roan.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Neal Suess on wage scale increase

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News