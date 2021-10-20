Tytan Stevens

Tytan James Stevens

Tytan James Stevens, infant son of Cortney Connelly and Quentin Teeters, was born in to heaven on Oct. 1, 2021, at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings, Nebraska.

A visitation will be held from noon – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Tytan is survived by his parents, Quentin Teeters and Cortney Connelly of Central City; sisters, Tallie and Rilynn Haveridge and Keira Stevens; grandparents, Terry and Susan Yarns of Clarks; grandfather, John Connelly of Columbus; grandmother, Nicole Pearce of Wilbur; great-grandparents, John and Betsy Connelly of Columbus; great-grandparents, Norm and Linda Prososki of Columbus; and great-great-grandmother, Betty Connelly of Genoa.

Tytan was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Shirley Stevens; great-grandfather, James Werts; great-great-grandfather, Tom Connelly Sr.; and great-great-grandparents, Byron and Magdalena Roan.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.