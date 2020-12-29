Velma Bower

Velma L. Bower

October 6, 1931 - December 24, 2020

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Monroe. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Interment is in the Okay Cemetery in rural Monroe. A dinner will be served at the Monroe School Gymnasium following the burial. Monday's service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

On Oct. 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to Roy T. Bower at the Baptist Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. The couple farmed in the Monroe and Platte Center area until moving to Monroe. Velma worked as a clerk at Hagenbuck's I.G.A. Store in Monroe. She also worked at Columbus Dry Cleaners and Pearson Hardware in Monroe. Velma was a member of the Monroe American Legion Auxiliary Unit 322 for 53 years, where she served as unit president, vice president and county auxiliary president. She was a Boy Scouts Den Mother and received the Silver Fawn, Lakers, Boy Scout Family and District awards. Velma was involved in the Nebraska Rural Carrier Auxiliary where she served as the district III committee woman and state treasurer, secretary, vice president and president. She was a certified swimming instructor and taught swimming lessons for 25 years in Genoa. Velma also belonged to the Red Cross County Blood Program, Monroe Lion's Club, AARP & NARFE Associations. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, where she taught Bible school and served as the superintendent, assisted with youth group, women's group and served funeral dinners and the annual turkey dinner for more than 25 years. Velma was a member of the Loup Valley Gem & Mineral Society, where she served as treasurer, secretary and president. She was also a member of the Northeast Nebraska Rock & Mineral Society.