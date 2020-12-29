Velma Bower

Velma L. Bower
October 6, 1931 - December 24, 2020
Velma L. Bower, 89, of Fullerton, Nebraska, formerly of Monroe, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Monroe. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Interment is in the Okay Cemetery in rural Monroe. A dinner will be served at the Monroe School Gymnasium following the burial. Monday's service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Velma Leigh Bower was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to John Thomas and Jessie Neta (Kyler) Hashberger. She attended school in Schuyler.
On Oct. 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to Roy T. Bower at the Baptist Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. The couple farmed in the Monroe and Platte Center area until moving to Monroe. Velma worked as a clerk at Hagenbuck's I.G.A. Store in Monroe. She also worked at Columbus Dry Cleaners and Pearson Hardware in Monroe. Velma was a member of the Monroe American Legion Auxiliary Unit 322 for 53 years, where she served as unit president, vice president and county auxiliary president. She was a Boy Scouts Den Mother and received the Silver Fawn, Lakers, Boy Scout Family and District awards. Velma was involved in the Nebraska Rural Carrier Auxiliary where she served as the district III committee woman and state treasurer, secretary, vice president and president. She was a certified swimming instructor and taught swimming lessons for 25 years in Genoa. Velma also belonged to the Red Cross County Blood Program, Monroe Lion's Club, AARP & NARFE Associations. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church, where she taught Bible school and served as the superintendent, assisted with youth group, women's group and served funeral dinners and the annual turkey dinner for more than 25 years. Velma was a member of the Loup Valley Gem & Mineral Society, where she served as treasurer, secretary and president. She was also a member of the Northeast Nebraska Rock & Mineral Society.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn (Steve) Kovar of Columbus; son, Steve Bower of Ellenton, Florida; daughter-in-law, Diane Bower of Columbus; grandchildren, Chad (Tabitha) Knopick of Omaha, Robyn Bower of Columbus, Jarrod Bower of Waynesboro, Virginia, Shannon Bower of Waynesboro, Virginia, and Brian Kovar of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Sarah Bower, Megan Bower, Conor Knopick and Lucy Knopick; sisters, Margaret Tackner of Fremont and Hallie Knapp of Fremont; brothers, John Thomas Hashberger of Dodge and Robert Dale Hashberger of Council Bluffs, Iowa; special friend and past caregiver, Vicki Boettcher of Fullerton; brother-in-law, Glen (JoAnn) Bower of Stromsburg; and sister-in-law, Dee Borchers of Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jessie Hashberger; husband, Roy T. Bower; sons, Leander Bower and Jon Bower; sisters, Elizabeth Phares, Audrey Henry, Forest Dietriech, Edna Walker, Goldie Foote and Donna Della Hashberger; and sister-in-law, Viola (Richard) Adkisson.
