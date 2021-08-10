Velma Mae Dreifurst-Shupe

February 18, 1933 - August 6, 2021

Velma Mae Dreifurst-Shupe, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Velma Mae Dreifurst-Shupe was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Meadow Grove, Nebraska, to Roy and Lucille (Casselman) Ashby. She grew up in Newman Grove with her grandparents, Fred and Della Ashby. Velma graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1950.

Velma was united in marriage to Donald “Stetz” Dreifurst in Lindsay, Nebraska, on Jan. 20, 1951. Together they raised five children. Velma and Stetz owned and operated the Oasis Bar in Columbus. Stetz passed away in 1979. She later married Elwin D. Shupe on Sept. 17, 1993, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska. This extended the family with three more adult children and grandchildren. Elwin passed away in 2011.