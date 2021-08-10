Velma Mae Dreifurst-Shupe
February 18, 1933 - August 6, 2021
Velma Mae Dreifurst-Shupe, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehab.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., also at the church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Velma Mae Dreifurst-Shupe was born on Feb. 18, 1933, in Meadow Grove, Nebraska, to Roy and Lucille (Casselman) Ashby. She grew up in Newman Grove with her grandparents, Fred and Della Ashby. Velma graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1950.
Velma was united in marriage to Donald “Stetz” Dreifurst in Lindsay, Nebraska, on Jan. 20, 1951. Together they raised five children. Velma and Stetz owned and operated the Oasis Bar in Columbus. Stetz passed away in 1979. She later married Elwin D. Shupe on Sept. 17, 1993, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska. This extended the family with three more adult children and grandchildren. Elwin passed away in 2011.
Along with helping out at the Oasis, Velma worked for Vishay Dale Electronics for three years and for 30-plus years at Becton, Dickinson and Company as a quality control inspector. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Navy Mothers, Better 1 Extension Club and the Red Hat Society. Velma was a volunteer at Columbus Community Hospital for many years. Velma loved to read and to spend time planting and tending to her flower garden. Her smile was brightest when grandchildren and great-grandchildren were around.
Velma will be deeply missed and is survived by son, Steve (Jody) Dreifurst of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Tonja (Vince) Lusche of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Lori (Kevin) Busse of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Kim (Jerry) Alt of Columbus, Nebraska; stepdaughter, Brenda (Pat) Eisenmenger of Omaha, Nebraska; step daughter-in-law: Teri Shupe of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Gary Ashby of Newman Grove, Nebraska; brother, Larry (Lorraine) Ashby of Newman Grove, Nebraska; sister, Linda (Jim) Scheffler of Albion, Nebraska; sisters-in-law: Lucy Ashby of Hooper, Nebraska; Beverly Dreifurst, Donna Laska, Janie (Bob) Pensick of Columbus, Nebraska, and LaRue Shupe of Omaha, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Dale Holley of Columbus, Nebraska; 18 very loved grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many, many special nieces, nephews and friends.
She was met in heaven by her parents, Roy and Lucille Ashby; parents-in-law, Lawrence and Agnes Dreifurst; husbands, Donald “Stetz” Dreifurst and Elwin D. Shupe; infant son, Terry Dreifurst; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and John Szelag; stepsons, Mike and Greg Shupe; sister and brother-in-law, Patty (Harry) Dreifurst; brother, Lyle Ashby; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Vickie and Don Brandenburg, Cyril “Moon” and Charlotte Dreifurst and Rosie and Gene Hall; sister-in-law, Betty Holley; and brothers-in-law, William “Peanuts” Dreifurst and Frank Laska.
Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.