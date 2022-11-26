Velva Lou Smejkal

March 16, 1938 - November 24, 2022

Velva Lou Smejkal, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery after church service and luncheon. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the church.

Velva Lou Smejkal was born on March 16, 1938, in Stanton County, Nebraska, to Emory and Evelyn (Doescher) Tiedtke. Velva attended District 32 elementary school and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1956. She was confirmed at St John’s Lutheran church of Howells, Nebraska. She taught school for three years in Stanton County.

Velva was united in marriage to Darrell Smejkal on June 11, 1959, in St. John’s Lutheran Church, a small country church, north of Howells, Nebraska. They lived in Waco, Texas, their first year of marriage while Darrell served in the United States Air Force and then moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where Velva and Darrell were both employed at Dale Electronics (VISHAY). They moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, where they lived for seven years and then moved back to Columbus, where she was a bookkeeper at Foster Lumber for 31 years.

Velva and Darrell were blessed with three children, Kelly, Joel and Scott. Velva loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their many activities. Attending family events was most important to Velva. She prepared many meals and baked delicious desserts for her family. She enjoyed playing numerous card games at family gatherings. She watched many sporting events of her grandchildren, and also enjoyed the Nebraska Cornhuskers, New York Yankees and Kansas City Chiefs. Her faith was very important to her as shown by her involvement in Peace Lutheran Church.

Survivors include -- three children: Kelly Carter of Smithville, Missouri; Joel (Andrea) Smejkal of Columbus; and Scott (Brenda) Smejkal, of Columbus. Grandchildren include: Jake Carter, Morgan (Michael) Stanley, Parker Smejkal, Summer (Tristan) Colgrove, Derek Smejkal, Nathan (Cheyenne) Murray and Taylor Murray and two great-grandchildren, Madison Stanley and Everett Murray. Sisters Charlotte (Ron) Lambert of Columbus, Nebraska, Janelle (Loren) Stone of St. Edward, Nebraska, and brother Deon (Karen) Tiedtke of Clarkson, Nebraska.

Velva is preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Evelyn Tiedtke, by her husband, Darrell Smejkal and by her sister-in-law Linda Tiedtke.

Memorials to the Smejkal family for future designations.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com

Gass Haney Funeral Home, 2109 14th St., Columbus, 402-564-5227