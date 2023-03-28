Verna Lee Wilke

November 10, 1926 - March 25, 2023

Verna Lee Wilke, 96, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at her home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Family interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Verna Lee Wilke was born Nov. 10, 1926, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Elmer and Helga (Peterson) Nelson. She became a child of God through baptism and confirmed her Christian faith through confirmation. Verna attended Platte County District #39 Grade School. Growing up with no modern conveniences, Verna was taught about hard work at an early age. She graduated from Genoa High School in 1944, and having taken Normal Training, began teaching in 1944. She taught in a country school between Lindsay and Humphrey her first year and later taught at a school near Platte Center.

After three years of teaching, Verna moved to Columbus and started working at Coast To Coast as a bookkeeper. This is when she met Allen Wilke, and a romance began. Sunday picnics, going to movies and attending church together were things they both enjoyed. Allen proposed marriage in 1948 and set a date of Dec. 5 for the wedding. A blizzard hit the night before, and nobody could get out, so the wedding was postponed until the following day, so on Dec. 6, 1948, Verna was united in marriage to the love of her life, Allen, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa. The couple made their home on the Wilke homestead farm for nine years.

In 1957, the couple had a farm sale and moved into Columbus and purchased a landscaping and lawn care company from Jim Uhlman, thus the beginning of Wilke Landscape. Verna enjoyed working in the store and visiting with customers and worked their way into her senior years. She enjoyed traveling with Allen to many states and even to several countries.

Verna was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Her steadfast faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was constant throughout her life, and her prayer for all of her children was that Christ would be the center of their lives, as He was in hers.

Verna is survived by her son, Dana (Jody) Wilke of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; son, Galen (Shari Glenn) Wilke of Ames, Iowa; son, Evan (Susan) Wilke of Columbus; daughter, Jennifer (Wyatt) Day of Columbus; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Welin of Columbus; sister-in-law, Janice Nelson of Genoa; sister-in-law, Judy Nelson of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Helga Nelson; husband, Allen Wilke; brothers, Marvin “Robert” (Betty), Norman and Darrell Nelson; sister, Eunah (Glen) Goering; and brother-in-law, Stanley Welin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com