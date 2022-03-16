Verna Osborn

Verna I. Osborn

Age 90

Mrs. Verna I. Osborn, 90, of Urbandale, Iowa, died the evening of Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Senior Suites in Urbandale, Iowa, of end-of-life congestive heart failure.

A funeral service and life celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Gass-Haney Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska, with a viewing on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Gass-Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, at the funeral home. The burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery with lunch provided following at Wunderlich's Catering & Barley Shoppe, also in Columbus.

Verna was born in Leigh, Nebraska, the fourth of five girls born to Edward and Margaret Korte. Her great-grandparents had immigrated to Nebraska from Germany during the land grants of the 1800s. She was raised on a family farm that she still owns near Leigh, Nebraska, and she and her parents and sisters later moved to town. She attended a small Lutheran parochial school in Leigh. After finishing high school, she moved to Columbus and worked there for the Farm Bureau. She met and married Robert E. Osborn of Columbus, Nebraska, and had five children. Shortly, after marriage the couple moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, where her husband graduated from the University of Nebraska in accounting. They then moved to Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis for Robert's career. In 1964, they moved to Urbandale, Iowa, where she lived for 56 years with the exception of a few years spent in Wisconsin in her late years to receive care with family.

After raising her children, Verna worked for the United States Postal Service in Des Moines, Iowa, for 20 years where she retired. She spent her retirement years traveling, gardening and with family.

Verna's largest interest was her family. She was a devoted, loving and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is best known for her hard work, dedication and great kindness. She was selfless and had a servant's heart. Verna is loved and revered by all her children, and grandchildren with fond emotions and memories. She will be greatly missed.

Verna is survived by her sisters, Irma Willman of Columbus, and Marjorie Wolfe Loveland, Colorado; children, Christine Osborn (Dave Sumners) of Conyers, Georgia; Cathy Osborn of Sturgeon Bay, Wiconsin; Debbie (John) Currie of Southlake, Texas; Brad Osborn of Grimes, Iowa; and Connie (Marc) Martin of Madison, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Nikki (Bob) Fellner and their children Easton and Clara; John Robert (Ashley) Currie and their children Jackson, Colin and JP; Jim Currie; Erika (Ross) Halbur and their daughter Josephine; Cheryl Nauman; Brian Osborn; Amy Currie; Philip Nauman; Michael Osborn; Kyle Nauman; and Christian Lee Nauman.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Osborn; her parents, Edward and Margaret Korte; her sisters, Fern Hoskinson and Ruth Bakenhus.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com