Vernon Korte

Vernon Lewis Korte

December 4, 1932 - June 28, 2021

Vernon Lewis Korte, 88, of Columbus, Nebraska, was called home to his Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post #84. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Vernon was placed into the loving arms of his parents, Otto and Bertha (Groteluschen) on Dec. 4, 1932 in rural Columbus, Nebraska. He was brought into the kingdom of God through Holy Baptism on Dec. 25, 1932, at Christ Lutheran Church in Platte County, Nebraska. He reaffirmed his faith at his confirmation on May 5, 1946, promising to live his life as a child of God.