Vernon Meyer

Vernon D. Meyer

May 7, 1937 - July 16, 2021

Vernon D. Meyer, 84, of Bellwood, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Lakeview Living in Firth, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek in Columbus, Nebraska. Burial is in Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

Vern Meyer was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 7, 1937, to Alfred and Leona (Loseke) Meyer. He graduated from Madison High School, received bachelor's degrees from the University of Missouri College of Agriculture and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and served in the Army National Guard/Reserve from 1955-1962.

Vern married Sandie Sohl and they had five children. He was a dedicated member, former council member and Sunday school teacher at St. John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek for many years. Vern spent his career working in agriculture and worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block in his retirement. Vern enjoyed planting, tending to his flowers, creating wood working projects for his family and church and flying his ultralight aircraft.