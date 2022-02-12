Vernon Schaecher

December 28, 1929 - February 9, 2022

Vernon Schaecher, 92, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home in Lindsay.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment with military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.

Vernon “Kernal” Leander Schaecher was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Frank and Clara (Pfeifer) Schaecher. He attended Holy Family Catholic Grade School and worked with his father at Lindsay Oil Company until he was drafted into the United States Army on March 15, 1951. Vern served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant medic for the 9th Infantry Regiment until being wounded on Aug. 14, 1952. While in the service he was awarded a Bronze Star with Valor Medal along with a Purple Heart for his heroism. After his honorable discharge on Feb. 6, 1953, he returned to Lindsay. Later he and his brother Don purchased Lindsay Oil Company from their father.

Vern was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joan Louise Wirges, on Sept. 6, 1955, in Petersburg, Nebraska. Along with being an owner of Lindsay Oil Co., Vern also served as a mail carrier for 15 years. He coincidentally volunteered on the Lindsay Fire Department and rescue squad for 37 years. Vern enjoyed working with the community as a Boy Scout leader, member of the Knights of Columbus, a Hunters Safety Instructor for 32 years and plant project volunteer. Vern enjoyed his time hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and leader to many.

Vern is survived by wife, Joan Schaecher of Lindsay; son, Dale (Ann) Schaecher of Lindsay; son, Mike (Denise) Schaecher of Centennial, Colorado; son, Todd (Lisa) Schaecher of Monroe; daughter, Tammy Schaecher of Lindsay; son, Dean (Susie) Schaecher of Lindsay; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, John “Jack” (Marie) Schaecher of Littleton, Colorado; brother, Gerald “Jerry” (Judy) Schaecher of Grand Island; sister, Mary “Toodie” (Dwayne) Johnson of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Wilma Schaecher of Norfolk.

Vern was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Clara Schaecher; brothers, Don and James Schaecher; and sister, Germaine Wieser.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor or family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com