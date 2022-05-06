Victor Ternus

May 31, 1952 - May 4, 2022

Victor Ternus, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Anthony Church in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Harrison celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday with a 6 p.m. vigil service, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Vic was born May 31, 1952, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Victor F. and Cecelia (O'Callaghan) Ternus. He graduated from St. Francis High School, and on Oct. 8, 1977, was united in marriage to Cindy Uzendoski. Over the years, Vic worked for Becton-Dickinson, Columbus Hydraulics and for 22 years for Appleton Electric. Vic enjoyed fishing, camping and especially loved spending time with his granddaughter.

Vic is survived by his wife, Cindy Ternus of Columbus; son, Matt Ternus of Columbus; granddaughter, Addilyn Ternus; daughter, Ashley (fiancé Logan Bucher) Ternus of Columbus; sister, Marlene McDermott of Columbus; brother, Jim (Jane) Ternus of Crofton; brother, Leonard (Jane) Ternus of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and brother, Steve Ternus of Columbus.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Victor F. and Cecilia Ternus; granddaughter, Lauren Ternus; grandson, Tanner Bucher; sisters, Louise Ternus, Cecelia Ternus and Teresa Otto; brother-in-law, Jim McDermott; and sister-in-law, Holly Ternus.

Memorials may be directed to cancer research or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com