Victor ‘Vic' Brandl

October 31, 1924 - September 4, 2023

Victor “Vic” Brandl died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Interment is in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey. Military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Foltz-Zuerlein Post #80 Honor Guard

Victor Brandl was born Oct. 31, 1924, in Cornlea, Nebraska, to Frank and Mary (Frauendorfer) Brandl. He attended Cornlea Grade School and then Humphrey High School. Vic entered the U.S. Navy on June 6, 1944, where he commanded a Higgins Boat for troop landings. Vic returned to the Humphrey area. He was united in marriage to Eileen Schnitzler on Oct. 25, 1944, in Cornlea.

Vic was a lifetime farmer, builder, mechanic, and electrician. He was an avid card player and dearly loved his family and grandchildren.

Vic was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. He was a member of the VFW for over 70 years. For 53 years he served as the Chaplain where he was responsible for presenting the U.S. Flag to the next of kin at service members' funerals.

Vic is survived by: daughter, Joyce (Jim) Kuchar of Norfolk; son, Ronald (Judi) Brandl of Humphrey; daughter-in-law, Laura Brandl of Humphrey; 19 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Merle Brandl of Norfolk; sister, Janie Werner of Minnesota; and sister, Darlene Becker of Enola.

He is preceded in death by: wife Eileen Brandl; parents Frank and Mary Brandl; son, Melvin Brandl; grandson, Brian Kuchar; sisters, Viola Wieser and Leona Zuerlein; and brothers, Ervin and Lawrence Brandl.