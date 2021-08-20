Victoria Marshall

Victoria Ann Elliott Marshall

November 27, 1952 - August 16, 2021

Victoria Ann Elliott Marshall was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Mary Grovenburg Elliott and James Lloyd Elliott. Victoria attended Foothill High in Sacramento, California, where due to her sprinting skills was on the private girls track team Will’s Spikettes, which coached Olympic athletes. Her sprint times would have qualified for the Olympics until an injury before the trials. Her family moved back to their hometown Tekamah, Nebraska, where she attended Tekamah-Herman High. On Dec. 21, 1969, she united in marriage to Douglas Allen Vogler. To this union were born two children, Heather and Teresa. She was a proud mother and farm wife fearless in learning new skills/hardworking. She waitressed at the local café, drove a tractor, hoed beans and was a corn detasseling crew boss. On June 17, 1989, Victoria united in marriage to the late Craig Douglas Marshall. To this union was born one child, Ciera. She was a supportive wife of an educator/principal. She had a cleaning business, was a local news AM 84 radio host, activities/environmental director at The Tekamah Nursing Center, Broken Bow Gibson’s department manager, Elgin/Stapleton school aides and mowed the Elgin Cemetery. In 2017 she retired from Niobrara Moody Motor Co. as receptionist/public relations plus her body shop assistant skills led her to restore her 1974 Corvette winning many car show awards.