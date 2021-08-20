Victoria Marshall

Victoria Ann Elliott Marshall
November 27, 1952 - August 16, 2021
Victoria “Vickie” Ann Elliott, 68, embraced the Lord’s loving arms on Aug. 16, 2021, at The Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by her family after a three year fight with lung cancer at The UNMC Buffett Cancer Center. Victoria always uniquely said “I Love Life!” She bravely ran the life race.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at The Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church in Niobrara, Nebraska, with luncheon to follow. Interment will be at The Niobrara L’eau Qui Court Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at The Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Victoria Ann Elliott Marshall was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Mary Grovenburg Elliott and James Lloyd Elliott. Victoria attended Foothill High in Sacramento, California, where due to her sprinting skills was on the private girls track team Will’s Spikettes, which coached Olympic athletes. Her sprint times would have qualified for the Olympics until an injury before the trials. Her family moved back to their hometown Tekamah, Nebraska, where she attended Tekamah-Herman High. On Dec. 21, 1969, she united in marriage to Douglas Allen Vogler. To this union were born two children, Heather and Teresa. She was a proud mother and farm wife fearless in learning new skills/hardworking. She waitressed at the local café, drove a tractor, hoed beans and was a corn detasseling crew boss. On June 17, 1989, Victoria united in marriage to the late Craig Douglas Marshall. To this union was born one child, Ciera. She was a supportive wife of an educator/principal. She had a cleaning business, was a local news AM 84 radio host, activities/environmental director at The Tekamah Nursing Center, Broken Bow Gibson’s department manager, Elgin/Stapleton school aides and mowed the Elgin Cemetery. In 2017 she retired from Niobrara Moody Motor Co. as receptionist/public relations plus her body shop assistant skills led her to restore her 1974 Corvette winning many car show awards.
She met her special partner, Paul Hughes, on July 4, 2013. She enjoy retirement with jeep rides and camping on their beautiful horse/wildlife acreage “The Redneck Riviera” in Columbus, Nebraska, with visits from “their grandkids.” They enjoyed participating in cowboy/mountain men reenactments and she obtained her concealed handgun permit. She was an ordained minister, church council leader, Red Cross Emergency Assistance Responder and Brownie Troop leader.
She is survived by her special partner, Paul Hughes of Columbus; father, James Elliott of Niobrara; mother-in-law, Carole Marshall of Stapleton; father-in-law, Howard Hughes of Columbus; daughter, Heather (Sam) Vogler-Fischer of Omaha; daughter, Teresa (Pat) Vogler Braniff of Tekamah and their children Alivia, Ethan, Julianna, Lukus, Thomas and Savannah; and daughter, Ciera (Kyle) Marshall Noble of Sioux Falls and their children Layla, Ellianna, Noah and Remington.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Grovenburg Elliott; grandmother, Mary Marie Bies Elliott; grandfather, Victor Elliott; mother-in-law, Patricia Harmon Hughes; father-in-law, Eldon Marshall; husband, Craig Marshall; and best friend, Patricia Hawkins Oligmueller.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to the St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Services Entrusted to Iverson Memorial Chapel in Broken Bow, Nebraska.