Vincent Galley

January 26, 1936 – August 21, 2021

Vincent Galley, 85, of Columbus, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Vincent Galley was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Vincent Sr. and Florence (Messersmith) Galley. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1954. Vince served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1954-1957.