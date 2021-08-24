Vincent Galley
January 26, 1936 – August 21, 2021
Vincent Galley, 85, of Columbus, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service to follow. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.
Vincent Galley was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Vincent Sr. and Florence (Messersmith) Galley. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1954. Vince served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1954-1957.
He returned to Columbus, Nebraska, where he married Linda Week on Oct. 12, 1963. Vince worked for Becton, Dickinson and Company for 36 years as a supervisor in quality control. Vince was an avid duck and goose hunter. He enjoyed fishing on the river, his dogs, trap shooting and, most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, past president of the Eagles Club, Izaak Walton, Ducks Unlimited and was founding member of the Todd Valley Wetlands.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Dan) Korger of Columbus; daughter, Lori Hall of Columbus; grandchildren, Amber Glatter, Adam (Kayla) Korger, Alicia (Derek) Kaup, Audra (Trevor Carmichael) Korger, Kayla (Cody Dreifurst) Galley, Keenan Hall and Kaitlin Hall; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean (Adrian) Iwan of Columbus; sister, Cathy Sansoni of Columbus; and brother, Cliff Galley of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Galley; son, Patrick Galley; brother, David Galley; sister, Helen Sohl; and brothers-in-law, Dick Sansoni and Val Sohl.