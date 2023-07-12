Vincent Joseph DiGirolamo

Nov. 25, 1934 - July 8, 2023

Vincent Joseph DiGirolamo, 88, of Lincoln, died July 8, 2023. Born November 25, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph & Josephine Lucy (Dino) DiGirolamo.

Vincent is survived by his daughters: Elizabeth Caroline DiGirolamo and husband Brent Weisner, and Michelle Hennig and husband Carey; grandchildren: Trevor, Bryan and Evan Hennig; brother, Michael Joseph DiGirolamo and wife Melanie. Preceded in death by his wife, Billie Mae DiGirolamo.

Rosary 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial will be in Ascension Cemetery, Lake Forest, CA.