Viola Leimser
Viola Leimser

Age 101

Viola Leimser, 101, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Emerald Care in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The family requires masks to be worn. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

