Viola Liebig
December 30, 1928–April 28, 2020
Viola Liebig, 91, of Platte Center, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.
Private family vigil and Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center with a tribute provided by the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Due to the directed health measures surrounding covid-19, the family will not be present and visitation will be limited to 10 persons at one time. Interment will be in St. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery. There will a public Celebration of Her Life on a later date. In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials and Masses may be directed to the family.
The vigil service will be broadcast at 2 p.m. Monday and the Mass at 3 p.m. Monday, May 4 on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Viola Alice (Purchal) Liebig was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Platte County. She was the third of 10 children of John H. and Anna (Greisen) Purchal. Viola graduated from Platte Center High School in 1947. She completed nurses training at Creighton University, St. Joseph's Hospital, Omaha, in 1951.
Viola married her high school sweetheart, Marcel “Sport” Liebig on Aug. 5, 1952, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Platte Center. She worked as a hospital RN in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Sterling, Colorado, while Marcel worked in the oil fields. They returned to the family farm at Platte Center.
Viola worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus in the Medicalurgical Unit, then Behlen Hospital and the transition to Columbus Community Hospital. She worked the night shift as she raised her five children. She enjoyed her co-workers and the many patients she served. Her nursing career lasted almost 50 years. It was difficult to retire from Columbus Community Hospital and the career that she loved.
In 1963, she and Marcel began Liebig Meat Processing, which the family continues to operate today. Viola was often seen wrapping meat and greeting customers. She was the first in her family to seek higher education. This was important to her. She was proud when her three daughters became Registered Nurses.
Viola was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Anne's Society. She will be remembered for her concern for others, her bright smile, and her work ethic. She would never complain. She was a wonderful wife and mother, a woman of great faith and she loved the Blessed Mother.
She is survived by son, Jim (Ann) Liebig of Platte Center; daughter, Jeanne (Ron) Koliha of Omaha; daughter, Janel Neville of Omaha; son, Mike (Deb) Liebig of Gretna; daughter, Beverly (Chuck) Carda of Cedar Falls, Iowa; granddaughter: Marcella Carda; grandsons: Brett Liebig, Mitchell (Cori) Liebig, Kyle Koliha, Jared (Kayla) Kohila, Matthew (Kathy) Neville, Andrew Neville, Nicholas Carda; great-grandchildren: Reese and Colt Neville, Rowan Liebig; sister, Johanna Ottis of Wahoo; sister, Irene Zavadil of Columbus; brother, Jack Purchal of Central City.
She was preceded in death by parents, John H. and Anna (Greisen) Purchal; husband, Marcel “Sport” Liebig, Nov. 17, 2002; sisters: Mary Ann Regner, Frances Rech, Clara Purchal, Josephine Ciboron; brothers, Matthew Purchal, Ed Purchal.
