Viola Liebig

Viola worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus in the Medicalurgical Unit, then Behlen Hospital and the transition to Columbus Community Hospital. She worked the night shift as she raised her five children. She enjoyed her co-workers and the many patients she served. Her nursing career lasted almost 50 years. It was difficult to retire from Columbus Community Hospital and the career that she loved.

In 1963, she and Marcel began Liebig Meat Processing, which the family continues to operate today. Viola was often seen wrapping meat and greeting customers. She was the first in her family to seek higher education. This was important to her. She was proud when her three daughters became Registered Nurses.

Viola was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Anne's Society. She will be remembered for her concern for others, her bright smile, and her work ethic. She would never complain. She was a wonderful wife and mother, a woman of great faith and she loved the Blessed Mother.