Viola Suchan

September 20, 1932 - March 11, 2022

Viola Suchan was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away on March 11, 2022, at the age of 89.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, at the Federated Church with the Rev. Linda Mohr officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. Private family interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viola was born to Adolph and Lillian (Cerny) Jindra on Sept. 20, 1932, in Stanton County at home. Viola was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska. She was the second child of a total of 13. She would then meet her loving husband Charles Suchan and was married on Oct. 26, 1954, in Clarkson, Nebraska, and they together would have two children: Sharon and Sandy.

Viola loved to cook delicious meals for her family and would make sure you left the house full as a tick. She also had a green thumb and would enjoy spending time in her garden growing a variety of fruits and vegetables. Viola also enjoyed casting a line at the lake and spending quality time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Viola worked at Vishay Technologies for over 40 years.

Viola is survived by her sister, Betty (late Ken) Hledik of Columbus; sister, Shirley (Dean) Brabec of Columbus; brother, Adolph (late Mary) Jindra of Schuyler; brother, Ron (Marilyn) Jindra of Columbus; daughter, Sharon (late James) Faulkner of Columbus; daughter, Sandy (Tonto) Martin of Silver Creek; grandson, Jimmy (Haley) Faulkner of Columbus; grandson, Caleb (Michele) Martin of Columbus; granddaughter, Holly (Heath Pillig) Faulkner of Monroe; granddaughter, Melissa (Justin) Reetz of Silver Creek; granddaughter, April Faulkner of Columbus; granddaughter, Stacey Faulkner of Columbus; and great-grandchildren, Keitan, Kaylee, Jaylen, Piper, Lennox, Charlie, Rosy, Willow, Wren, Hazel, Kaspen and Sophia.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph & Lillian Jindra; husband, Charles Suchan; sisters, Elma, Marcie, Ruth, Doris and Mildred; brothers, Bob, Alden and Richard; two nieces; and two nephews.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com