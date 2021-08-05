Virgil Hartsock

Virgil Glenn Hartsock

February 20, 1936 - August 2, 2021

Virgil Glenn Hartsock passed away Aug. 2, 2021, surrounded by family. There will be no service per his request.

Glenn was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Belgrade, Nebraska, to Earl and Eva Hartsock. He grew up in Nebraska and Colorado. He graduated from Albion High School in Albion, Nebraska, with the class of 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He earned a BA degree in education and a MS degree in school administration from Kearney State College. He married Judith Furr in Albion, Nebraska, on June 16, 1962.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; sons, Gary (Nancy) of Urbandale, Iowa, and Paul (Shelley) of Bentonville, Arkansas; and grandchildren, Hallie, Joshua and Lauren Hartsock of Bentonville, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Dayle; and older sister, Donna Keehn.

Glenn has made an anatomical donation through the Genesis program to the Medical Education and Research Institute, Memphis, Tennessee.

Cards and memorials may be directed to the family of Glenn Hartsock, c/o Gary Hartsock, 6900 Maryland Drive, Urbandale, IA 50322, to be donated at a later date.