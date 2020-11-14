Virgil Kuta

Virgil T. Kuta

December 20, 1926 – November 11, 2020

Virgil “Virg” Kuta was born Dec. 20, 1926, to Tom and Mamie (Zoucha) Kuta on a farm between Loup City and Ravenna. He attended St. Michael's School in Tarnov, St. Mary's of the Angels and then graduated from Kramer High School in 1944. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Japan. After returning from the service, he began farming near Tarnov. On Nov. 22, 1958, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Martischang at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. To this union, his four children were born. In 1964, the family relocated to a farm near Silver Creek. Virg was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek until 1997 when Virgil and Phyllis relocated to Columbus. He was currently a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Virg enjoyed farming, playing cards and baseball, bowling, polka music and following the St. Louis Cardinals and the Nebraska Huskers. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.