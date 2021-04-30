Virgil Clarence Lassek
Age 85
Virgil Clarence Lassek, 85, of Columbus, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at UNMC at Omaha, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Monday with 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Private family burial will be held at the All Saints Cemetery. The vigil on Monday and funeral Mass on Tuesday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Virgil Lassek, son of Steve and Helen (Tworek) Lassek, lived on a farm until serving in the U.S. Army from January 1957 to January 1959. On April 30, 1960, he was united in marriage to Rosemary Vetick of Silver Creek, Nebraska, and settled in Columbus. Virgil worked as a salesman for Ernst Auto Center for 37 years, until retiring at the age of 62. He was a member of the St. Bonaventure Church, VFW #3704, Hartman Post #84 American Legion and the Eagles Club.
Virgil enjoyed golfing, traveling and Husker sports, but most importantly, he loved spending time with family and friends. Virgil was blessed with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He held a special place in each of their hearts and enjoyed being their Papa.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Rosemary of Columbus; daughter, Jackie (Collyn) Florendo of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and their children Corey, Bryan and Trevor; daughter, Judy Lassek of Scottsdale, Arizona; son, Jeff (MJ) Lassek of Castle Rock, Colorado, and their son Jacob; daughter, Jen (Clint) Hoelscher of Papillion, Nebraska, and their children Taylor, Jenna, Peyton and Brett; sister, Carolyn Lassek of Seattle, Washington; and brother, Gene (Dorothy) Lassek of Fullerton, Nebraska.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Helen Lassek; in-laws, Ed and Sophie Vetick; sister, Delores Prososki; brothers-in-law, Jerome Prososki and Frank Vetick; and sisters-in-law, Charlene Vetick and Sheila Vetick.
Memorials may be directed to St. Bonaventure Church or Scotus Central Catholic.
Condolences may be sent to www.mckownfuneralhome.com