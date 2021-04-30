Virgil Clarence Lassek

Age 85

Virgil Clarence Lassek, 85, of Columbus, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at UNMC at Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Monday with 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Private family burial will be held at the All Saints Cemetery. The vigil on Monday and funeral Mass on Tuesday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Virgil Lassek, son of Steve and Helen (Tworek) Lassek, lived on a farm until serving in the U.S. Army from January 1957 to January 1959. On April 30, 1960, he was united in marriage to Rosemary Vetick of Silver Creek, Nebraska, and settled in Columbus. Virgil worked as a salesman for Ernst Auto Center for 37 years, until retiring at the age of 62. He was a member of the St. Bonaventure Church, VFW #3704, Hartman Post #84 American Legion and the Eagles Club.