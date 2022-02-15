Virgil Meedel

Virgil G. Meedel

November 26, 1927 - February 11, 2022

Virgil G. Meedel, 94, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha from complications following hip surgery.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Gruetli Cemetery in rural Monroe followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Columbus. Lunch at the church will follow.

Virgil was born Nov. 26, 1927, in rural Monroe to Ella and Frederick Meedel. After graduating from Monroe High School and then serving his country, he married Aretta Loseke from Platte Center. They started a family and moved to Lincoln where he worked full time while also earning a B.S. in civil engineering from UNL. Upon graduation, Virgil moved his family to the Monroe area to start an engineering career in Columbus.

A few years later the family moved to Omaha so that Virgil could pursue better career opportunities. While working full time in Omaha and growing his family to include five children, Virgil commuted to Lincoln to earn an M.S. in structural engineering at UNL. This allowed him to continue to advance his career while giving him the opportunity to work in big cities across the country and design award-winning engineering projects such as the Washington, D.C. subway tunnel system.

A child of the Depression, Virgil was always a hard worker. “Free time” wasn't really in his vocabulary. Throughout his life, whenever he wasn't working at a paid position, he was tackling a home remodeling/construction project or planting and harvesting the bounty from his and Aretta's gardens and orchards.

Virgil is survived by his daughter, Marilyn (Doug) Larson; son, Jim (Shari) Meedel; brother, Don (Donna) Kummer; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife, Aretta Meedel; daughter, Laurie Liss; daughter, Tamara Meedel; daughter, Robyn Smotherman; dear friend, Dolores Wilfong; and brother, Milton Meedel.

Memorials are not requested.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.