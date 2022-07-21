Virgil Vrbka

November 19, 1934 - July 19, 2022

Virgil Vrbka, 87, of David City, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Brian Connor as celebrant. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. on Friday at the church. Committal at St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors.

Virgil Vaclav Vrbka was born on Nov. 19, 1934, in Brainard, Nebraska, to Vaclav and Rose (Samek) Vrbka. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Brainard High School in 1953. Some of his favorite memories were of playing on the basketball team, and he was proud to play in the state tournament. On Aug. 11, 1956, Virgil married Maxine Klein at St. Mary's Church in David City. They lived and worked in Omaha for a short time, and then Virgil spent two years serving in the Army. He was stationed in Germany, and he and Maxine enjoyed the opportunity to explore Germany and visit its neighboring countries. After his time in the Army, Virgil and Maxine settled in David City and had two children, Susan and Scott.

Virgil worked at Sack Lumber, Douglas and Lomason in Columbus, and at the Par IV as restaurant manager and golf course superintendent. He was very active in his community. He was a longtime member of the David City Jaycees. He was the announcer for the David City Stock Car Races for 16 years. Virgil was a 4-H leader and coached baseball and girls basketball. He served on the Butler County Fair Board for 10 years. A gifted gardener, Virgil was the superintendent of the Open Class Garden and Field Crops for the Butler County Fair for 25 years. He took great pride in his display of the entries in the round building at the fairgrounds. Virgil served on the Senior Center Board and was on the Sunshine Court Board for 15 years, serving as president for many of those years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. His hobbies included gardening, cooking and playing cards. He very much enjoyed visiting with people and treasured time spent with family. Virgil will be remembered for his generous and fun-loving spirit.

Virgil is survived by daughter, Susan (Daniel) Donoghue of Columbus; son, Scott (Jeanne) of Lincoln; grandsons, Kevin Donoghue, Jared Donoghue and Nathan Donoghue, all of Columbus; granddaughter, Allison Vrbka of Lincoln; brothers, Lawrence (Mary Ann) of Glenwood, Iowa, and James of Bossier City, Louisiana; sister, Geraldine Kovar of David City; brothers-in-law, Robert (Janet) Klein of North Platte, George (Emily) Klein of Chadron and Ronald Klein of Norfolk; sister-in-law, Sr. Rose Klein of Wichita, Kansas; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, in 2002; his parents; his sister, Marquita Hanzl; brothers-in-law, Ronald Hanzl, Jerome Kovar and John Kosch; and sisters-in-law, Sheila Vrbka, Irene Vrbka and Jean Kosch.

Memorials to the church or the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.