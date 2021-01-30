 Skip to main content
Virginia Boswell
Virginia Boswell

Virginia F. (Kosinski) Boswell

Age 87

Virginia F. (Kosinski) Boswell, 87, of Grand Island, Nebraska, peacefully died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Azria Health Broadwell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island, with The Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to service, with a Vigil Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

Memorials are suggested to the Family. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

