Virginia Frauendorfer

May 29, 1943 - March 13, 2022

Virginia Frauendorfer, 78, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cornlea, Nebraska. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Virginia Rose Frauendorfer was born on May 29, 1943, in Humphrey, to Victor and Vivian (Mueller) Heesacker. She attended school at St. Francis Catholic schools. On Nov. 24, 1959, Virginia was united in marriage to Gerald Frauendorfer at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey.

Virginia enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing the piano, accordion and harmonica, spending time outside, working in her garden. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her husband, Gerald Frauendorfer; her children, Brenda (Tom) Harding, Pam Shanle (Greg McCloud), Terry (Gail) Frauendorfer, Daniel (Linda) Frauendorfer, Kenny Frauendorfer (Amy Allen), Sheila (Tom) Foltz, Becky Frauendorfer, Jerry (Jeni) Frauendorfer, Carla Frauendorfer, Travis (Kaela) Frauendorfer and Russell (Cassie) Frauendorfer; 38 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; four brothers; four sisters; and one sister-in-law.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Frauendorfer; grandson, Quintin Anthony Harding; and one brother.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com