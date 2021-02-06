Virginia Guenther

Virginia Mary Guenther
July 2, 1929 – February 3, 2021
Virginia Mary Guenther, 91, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. A vigil service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday with visitation from 3-4 p.m. at the church.
Virginia was born July 2, 1929, to John and Kathryn (Kula) Drog in St. Edward, Nebraska. She attended Boone County School District 66 through eighth grade and moved to Columbus to complete her education and graduated from Kramer High School in 1948.
Virginia married Werner H. Guenther on April 20, 1949, and lived in Columbus, where they raised their four daughters. She moved to the Norfolk Veterans Home in 2018. She was employed as a waitress at Adams Cafe and as a clerk at Tempo/Pamida Department Store and Evelyn's Hallmark. After her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and visiting family.
Virginia was a founding member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church, a member of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Girl Scout Leader and various card clubs. She enjoyed embroidering, gardening, fishing, playing cards and games with grandchildren, and loved going for walks.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol and Mike Boyce of Syracuse, Nebraska, Marcia and Paul Louis of Columbus, Nebraska, Cindy and Pat Sackett of Columbus, Nebraska, and Mary and Frank Mielak of Columbus, Nebraska; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn (Don) Schott of Silver Creek, Nebraska, and Lorene Cheloha of Columbus, Nebraska; and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Holliday and Betty Krumland; along with many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant daughter, Michelle; brothers, Adolph, Leo, Edwin and Edmund Drog; sisters, Stacia Paprocki, Wanda Valasek and Irene Laska; step great-grandson, Bodie Houfek; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.