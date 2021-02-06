Virginia Guenther

Virginia Mary Guenther

July 2, 1929 – February 3, 2021

Virginia Mary Guenther, 91, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. A vigil service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday with visitation from 3-4 p.m. at the church.

Virginia was born July 2, 1929, to John and Kathryn (Kula) Drog in St. Edward, Nebraska. She attended Boone County School District 66 through eighth grade and moved to Columbus to complete her education and graduated from Kramer High School in 1948.

Virginia married Werner H. Guenther on April 20, 1949, and lived in Columbus, where they raised their four daughters. She moved to the Norfolk Veterans Home in 2018. She was employed as a waitress at Adams Cafe and as a clerk at Tempo/Pamida Department Store and Evelyn's Hallmark. After her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and visiting family.

Virginia was a founding member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church, a member of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, Girl Scout Leader and various card clubs. She enjoyed embroidering, gardening, fishing, playing cards and games with grandchildren, and loved going for walks.