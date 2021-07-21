Virginia Kudron

Virginia Marie Kudron

August 30, 1931 – July 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the service time at the church on Friday, July 23, 2021. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Virginia Marie Kudron was born Aug. 30, 1931, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Charles and Antonia (Murray) Kuta. On July 26, 1950, she was united in marriage to Jerome J. Kudron at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Virginia worked at Becton, Dickinson and Company for over 30 years until retiring. She was a member of St. Anthony Church, St. Theresa Sodality, Navy Mothers and the VFW Auxiliary.

Virginia Marie instilled the importance of faith, love and the value of a good sense of humor to all her family. She embodied her Savior's call to love without limit and give generously expecting nothing in return. Patience and compassion were virtues she gave in abundance and will be a cornerstone her friends and family will lean on when remembering her. Her witty comebacks and lively personality always kept her loved ones on their toes. The world will be amiss without her gentle smile and rhubarb cake. Until the Lord calls us home or He returns, those who knew her anxiously await to see that smile again.