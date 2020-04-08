Virginia Lee (Van Berg) Smith
August 19, 1934-April 6, 2020
Virginia Lee (Van Berg) Smith died peacefully at home in Columbus, on Monday, April 6, 2020, after a long illness.
In light of COVID-19 health precautions, a memorial gathering to honor Virginia will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Federated Church, the Center for Survivors, Paws and Claws (all in Columbus), or to an organization of the donor's choice.
Virginia was born in Columbus on Aug. 19, 1934, to M. H. and Viola (Schwartz) Van Berg, the eighth of nine children. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1952 and attended Doane College in Crete.
In addition to raising three children, Virginia worked outside the home most of her adult life. In the 50's, 60's, and 70's, she worked at the Columbus Sales Pavilion, founded and owned by her father. In the 80's and 90's she managed the office of her younger brother, John C. (Jack) Van Berg, a Hall of Fame thoroughbred race horse trainer.
In the late '90s, after the death of her older son, Virginia dedicated herself to community service. She founded and served as the president of the Pawnee Park Foundation in Columbus, which spearheaded a major renovation of the beloved park, including the replacement of the park's playground equipment and installation of the park's bike and running paths. Over the course of her leadership of the foundation, it raised more than $250,000 to improve the park. For her community work she received the Columbus Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 2000 and the Citizen Volunteer Award from the City of Columbus in 2013.
Virginia was a long-term member of the Federated Church, and she belonged to its Circle prayer and discussion group.
Virginia and her husband were born one day apart at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, and they liked to joke it was love at first sight. It was August during the Dust Bowl years well before air conditioning. Virginia's mother Viola Van Berg was in a warm room on the south side of the building. Dwayne Smith's mother, Luella, was in a room on the cooler north side. The two women knew each other, and Luella invited Viola to sit with her in the cooler room the day before the two children were born. Thus Virginia and Dwayne knew each other their entire lives. They started dating in high school and were married in Los Angeles in 1953 while Dwayne served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Aside from a few years in San Diego and Lincoln, Virginia lived most of her life in Columbus.
She was profiled in a Lincoln Journal-Star column in 2000 for her work with the Pawnee Park Foundation, “Columbus Park Group has Dynamo Leading from Front.” “The woman with gray hair, smiling eyes, and get-to-the-point personality,” columnist Joe Duggan wrote, “is the good-humored Ma Barker of the Pawnee Park Foundation….in the midst of a 65-year love affair with Columbus.”
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Dwayne G. Smith; two children, Rachel Perkins and Jason Smith, both of Denver; and one grandchild, Leah Perkins, also of Denver.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Philip Smith; one son-in-law, Edwin Perkins; and her eight siblings.
