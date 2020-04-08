Virginia Lee (Van Berg) Smith

Virginia and her husband were born one day apart at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, and they liked to joke it was love at first sight. It was August during the Dust Bowl years well before air conditioning. Virginia's mother Viola Van Berg was in a warm room on the south side of the building. Dwayne Smith's mother, Luella, was in a room on the cooler north side. The two women knew each other, and Luella invited Viola to sit with her in the cooler room the day before the two children were born. Thus Virginia and Dwayne knew each other their entire lives. They started dating in high school and were married in Los Angeles in 1953 while Dwayne served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Aside from a few years in San Diego and Lincoln, Virginia lived most of her life in Columbus.