Virginia Smith

In the late 90's, after the death of her older son, Virginia dedicated herself to community service. She founded and served as the president of the Pawnee Park Foundation in Columbus, which spearheaded a major renovation of the beloved park, including the replacement of the park's playground equipment and installation of the park's bike and running paths. Over the course of her leadership of the Foundation, it raised more than $400,000 to improve the park. For her community work she received the Columbus Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 2000 and the Citizen Volunteer Award from the City of Columbus in 2013.

Virginia was a long-term member of the Federated Church, and she belonged to its Circle prayer and discussion group.

Virginia and Dwayne knew each other their entire lives. They started dating in high school and were married in Los Angeles, California in 1953 while Dwayne served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Aside from a few years in San Diego and Lincoln, Nebraska, Virginia lived most of her life in Columbus.

She was profiled in a Lincoln (NE) Journal-Star column in 2000 for her work with the Pawnee Park Foundation, “Columbus Park Group has Dynamo Leading from Front.” “The woman with gray hair, smiling eyes, and get-to-the-point personality,” columnist Joe Duggan wrote, “is the good-humored Ma Barker of the Pawnee Park Foundation….in the midst of a 65-year love affair with Columbus.”