Virginia Stratmann

May 26, 1936 - December 8, 2022

Virginia Stratmann, 86, of West Point, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at David Place in David City, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, Nebraska. Interment will be in the St. Michael's Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Beed Building. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a vigil service and rosary at 7 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Virginia Mae Yindrick was born May 26, 1936, in David City, Nebraska, to Leander and Gladys (Spatz) Yindrick. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1955.

On Sept. 6, 1958, she was united in marriage to Jerome Stratmann at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. They made their home in West Point, Nebraska, where they raised three children Judith, Michael and Barbara.

Virginia was known as Genie to many and held several different jobs over the years. She was an X-ray technician at St. Francis Memorial Hospital and worked at Bane's Department Store and Dollar General. Virginia loved to sew and was constantly busy making wedding dresses, prom dresses and outfits for many people.

Genie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, St. Mary's Guild and Catholic Daughters of America. She was a former member of the West Point Rescue Squad.

Survivors include her daughter, Judith (Frank) Hansen of David City and her family – Lesley and Eric Lemmerman and son Gavin, Casey Hansen; son, Mike Stratmann of West Point; daughter, Barb Hoban and Chuck Popken of Murray and family – Patrick Popken, Rachel Popken; sisters, Phyllis Byers of Fordland, Missouri, and Betty Betzen of David City; and several nieces and nephews.

Genie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Stratmann; parents, Lee and Glady Yindrick, parents-in-law, Bill and Rose Stratmann; brother-in-law, Dr. Joseph Byers; nephew, Eric Betzen; and niece, Michelle Byers.