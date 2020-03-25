Virginia Syslo

April 11, 1927-March 24, 2020

Virginia Syslo, 92, of Columbus, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held in a private manner. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, March, 26, at McKown Funeral Home. In compliance with COVID-19 restriction set by the CDC, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. We have extended visitation to accommodate this requirement. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery-Krakow.

Virginia Syslo was born April 11, 1927, in rural Boone County, to John and Elizabeth (Drozd) Czarnick. She graduated from Genoa High School in 1943, and taught in rural Platte and Nance Counties for eight years. Virginia and Henry (Hank) Syslo were married on Nov. 28, 1946, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, and began a happy life as a Nebraska farm wife. Two children were born to this union: Mark James on Nov. 20, 1947, and Stephanie Kay on April 13, 1953.

Virginia was active in church and community organizations. She was a member and served as officer in the Council of Catholic Women, American Legion Auxiliary, Nebraska Extension Clubs, National Farmers Organization, and as organist, choir director, and soloist in her parish churches.