Virginia Vrbka

Virginia M. Vrbka

Age 79

Virginia M. Vrbka, 79, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

A viewing with no family present will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Chermok Funeral Home in David City.

A private funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Chermok Funeral Home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChermokFuneralHome. A private burial will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Virginia is survived by her children, John (Tina) Vrbka of Bellevue, Jerry (Christina) Vrbka of Lincoln, and Kathy (Paul) Yrkoski and Ann (David) Peterson, both of Columbus; one sister, Elaine (Terry) Salyer of Exeter; two brothers, Gordon (Joann) Polak of York and David (Julie) Polak of Exeter; nine grandchildren, Tiffany, Angie (fiancé Michael Swanson), and Andrew Yrkoski, Kirsten, Aaron and Nicole Peterson, Matthew, Patrick and Laura Vrbka; and one great-granddaughter, Paisley Ann.