Walter "Wally" Bosak

February 1, 1923-September 6, 2020

Walter "Wally" Bosak, 97, of Genoa, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC, in Genoa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larsen Post 144. Mask will be required for the visitation and all current CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials may be directed to the church or the American Legion.