Walter Wilke

July 13, 1936 - April 14, 2022

Walter Wilke, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at the church.

Walter E. Wilke was born July 13, 1936, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Gottlieb and Ruth (Kuehnert) Willke. He was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, attended Christ Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Kramer High School. Walt worked for Ray Swan building homes and also Loup Public Power District. In 1953, Walt enlisted in the Naval Air Reserves. He spent three months at the Floyd Bennet Naval Air Station in Brooklyn, New York. On Aug. 11, 1957, Walt was united in marriage to Arlene Tietz (a teacher at Christ Lutheran) at Zion Lutheran Church in Bancroft, Nebraska.

Walter and Arlene farmed and fed cattle in Platte County. Walt was also a Northrup-King seed corn dealer. For 12 years, Walt and Arlene harvested “Hedge Balls” from their Osage Orange trees and sold them to local grocery stores. Even though Walt was a conservationist of wild life, he enjoyed fishing, trapping and turkey hunting. A number of years ago, two tagged Trumpeter Swans started migrating to Walt and Arlene's lake during the winter months. Walt took an interest in them, built special feeders, purchased special food and the flock has now grown to hundreds returning each year. Walt was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. Walt loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, was very proud of his grandchildren and dearly loved his great-grandchildren.

Walter is survived by his wife, Arlene Wilke of Columbus; daughter, Renee (Doug) Sunderman of Norfolk; son, Tim (Lisa) Wilke of Columbus; grandchildren, Andrew (Whitney) Sunderman, Stephen Sunderman, Jordan (Anna) Sunderman, Kelsey Sunderman, Justin (Bethany) Wilke and Dr. Trevor (Tiffany) Wilke; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jan Wilke of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Wilke of Columbus.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Gottlieb and Ruth Wilke; sisters, Gretchen Schroeder, Ruth Ann Behlen and Margaret Olson; and brothers, Robert, Julian and Theodore Wilke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.