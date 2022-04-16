 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walter Wilke

Age 85

Walter Wilke, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at the church.

