Warren Herbert Rushton

January 27, 1939 – August 20, 2021

Warren Herbert Rushton, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 20, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.

A private family service was held on Sept. 8, 2021, with burial at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa, Arizona.

Warren was born on Jan. 27, 1939, to Herbert Rushton and Kathryn (Haynes) Rushton of Churdan, Iowa.

He graduated from Churdan High School in 1957 and went on to obtain his bachelor of engineering and two master's degrees in theology. His career spanned over 50 years of both HVAC/nuclear design and ministering as a Bible teacher across the United States. Warren resided in the Dewey-Humboldt, Arizona, area for 25 years, working in the HVAC design field and serving his community as vice mayor.

Warren Rushton is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loralea (Duffek) Rushton; four children; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Darwin Rushton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Roger Rushton and Mitchell Rushton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given online to North Mesa Baptist Church. Warren was an active member and Loralea is thankful for their ongoing support. Funds will help purchase a church van and secure a permanent building site.

Church website for donations: www.northmesabc.com. Designate donation for Rushton Memorial.

Checks can be mailed to: North Mesa Baptist Church Attn: Brian Giancola, Treasurer 4323 E. Broadway Rd. Mesa, AZ 85206