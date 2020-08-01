× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayne Allen Seim

March 18, 1942-July 14, 2020

Wayne Allen Seim, 78, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on July 14, 2020.

He was laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Mark's Catholic Church.

Wayne was born March 18, 1942, in Baltimore. He was the son of the late Fred and Doris Seim. Wayne graduated from the University of Nebraska on June 11, 1965, and married Carol Starostka in Columbus on June 12, 1965. He was a fighter pilot with the U.S. Navy and retired after 20 years with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

He was a member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a loving husband, father and was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone in need.