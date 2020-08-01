Wayne Allen Seim
March 18, 1942-July 14, 2020
Wayne Allen Seim, 78, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on July 14, 2020.
He was laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Mark's Catholic Church.
Wayne was born March 18, 1942, in Baltimore. He was the son of the late Fred and Doris Seim. Wayne graduated from the University of Nebraska on June 11, 1965, and married Carol Starostka in Columbus on June 12, 1965. He was a fighter pilot with the U.S. Navy and retired after 20 years with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
He was a member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a loving husband, father and was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone in need.
Left to cherish his memory are wife, Carol; son, Price and Nancy Seim of Syracuse, Utah; grandchildren: Ashlee of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Craig, Robyn, Denise and Claire of Syracuse; son, Wally and Stacey Seim of Virginia Beach; grandchildren, Samantha and Goldie of Virginia Beach; daughter, Michelle and Lance Vines of Virginia Beach; brother, Fred and Joanne Seim of Florida; sister, Leslie and Steve Jones of Pennsylvania; his in-laws: Ted and Katie Starostka of DesMoines Iowa, Ron and Peggy Pfeifer of Lindsay, Donna Wilch of Papillion, Wally and Lyn Starostka of Columbus, Tim and Ardith Starostka of Ashland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Doris Seim; his in-laws, Walter and Esther Starostka.
Condolences may be sent to Carol Seim, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 4560 Princess Anne Rd. Virginia Beach VA 23462
