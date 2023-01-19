 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wayne Arnold

  • 0

Wayne Arnold

Age 87

Wayne Arnold, 87, of David City, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City with the Rev. Daniel Spearow officiating. Visitation is 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Lunch in church basement following committal. Committal with military honors at the David City Cemetery.

Wayne was an educator in David City Public Schools for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of David City; two sons, Mike (Lucy) Arnold of La Vista and Jeff (Lori) Arnold of Springfield; a sister, Patti (Larry) Nippert of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Caden and Evan (Emma) and Tessa Arnold, Brodin and Xander Arnold; and sister-in-law, Ruth Arnold of Ashland. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dan Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.

www.revbluejeans.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News