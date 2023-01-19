Wayne Arnold

Age 87

Wayne Arnold, 87, of David City, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City with the Rev. Daniel Spearow officiating. Visitation is 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Lunch in church basement following committal. Committal with military honors at the David City Cemetery.

Wayne was an educator in David City Public Schools for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of David City; two sons, Mike (Lucy) Arnold of La Vista and Jeff (Lori) Arnold of Springfield; a sister, Patti (Larry) Nippert of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Caden and Evan (Emma) and Tessa Arnold, Brodin and Xander Arnold; and sister-in-law, Ruth Arnold of Ashland. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dan Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.