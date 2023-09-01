Wayne Edmund Augustine

December 15, 1928 - August 30, 2023

Wayne Edmund Augustine, age 94, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Aug. 30, 2023, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Osceola with Father Thomas Au officiating. Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery with Military Rites by Osceola Legion Post.

Wayne was born Dec. 15, 1928, north of Osceola to Edmund and Minnie (Seberger) Augustine. He attended country school in the valley and graduated from Osceola High School in 1948 and began farming.

On Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1950, during a blizzard, he was united in marriage to Marcia Lou Schneider. To This union five children were born. Wayne served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954 as a PFC with the 83rd Engineer Construction B.N. He was stationed in France, Germany and Camp Carson, Colorado.

After returning from the Army, Wayne continued farming northeast of Osceola where they farmed until 1983 when Wayne retired. They moved into Shelby for a short time before moving to Lincoln for one year where they managed Willowbrook Apartments. They then returned to Shelby and managed the Corner Store in Osceola until retiring again due to his health.

Marcia passed away Nov. 24, 2020. Wayne then moved into Ridgeview apartments in December of 2020 in Osceola where he remained until his passing.

Survivors include daughter Marla Augustine of Lincoln; son Lee Ray (Beth) Augustine of Shelby; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Linda (Kirt) Augustin of Shelby; son-in-law Kenny (Molly) Meister of Bellwood; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marcia; his parents; infant son Johnny Wayne, daughter LuAnn Kay Meister and son Dana Paul; grandson Chris Arnold; great granddaughter Nyah Augustine.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.